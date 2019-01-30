Bliss GVS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.63 crore, up 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.63 crore in December 2018 up 30.01% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2018 up 12.48% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.29 crore in December 2018 down 2.78% from Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2017.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2017.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 148.45 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.09% over the last 12 months.