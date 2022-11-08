 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bliss GVS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.43 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.02% from Rs. 195.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in September 2022 down 34.86% from Rs. 21.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.70 crore in September 2022 down 23.41% from Rs. 34.86 crore in September 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in September 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 75.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.72% over the last 12 months.

Bliss GVS Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.43 188.66 195.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.43 188.66 195.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.12 80.58 115.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.26 13.87 4.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.39 0.72 -14.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.97 20.55 18.94
Depreciation 4.60 4.55 4.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.14 34.08 41.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.94 34.30 25.11
Other Income 2.15 7.01 5.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.10 41.31 30.56
Interest 1.91 2.11 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.19 39.20 29.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.19 39.20 29.89
Tax 4.19 11.72 7.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.00 27.48 22.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.00 27.48 22.06
Minority Interest -2.15 -1.76 -0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.85 25.72 21.27
Equity Share Capital 10.39 10.38 10.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.48 2.05
Diluted EPS 1.31 2.44 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.48 2.05
Diluted EPS 1.31 2.44 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:31 pm
