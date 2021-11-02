Bliss GVS Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 195.99 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.99 crore in September 2021 up 29.33% from Rs. 151.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.27 crore in September 2021 up 3.71% from Rs. 20.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.86 crore in September 2021 up 0.35% from Rs. 34.74 crore in September 2020.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.99 in September 2020.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 107.75 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.81% returns over the last 6 months and -35.94% over the last 12 months.