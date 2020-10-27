Bliss GVS Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.54 crore, down 27.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.54 crore in September 2020 down 27.88% from Rs. 210.12 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.51 crore in September 2020 down 33.81% from Rs. 30.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.74 crore in September 2020 down 9.46% from Rs. 38.37 crore in September 2019.

Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2019.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 172.85 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 73.72% returns over the last 6 months and 24.44% over the last 12 months.