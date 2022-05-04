 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bliss GVS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.06 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.06 crore in March 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 132.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.63 crore in March 2022 up 214.51% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 79.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -23.89% over the last 12 months.

Bliss GVS Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.06 216.26 132.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.06 216.26 132.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.26 97.40 71.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.41 11.98 13.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.65 1.86 -8.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.19 19.28 18.98
Depreciation 4.27 4.43 4.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.69 51.57 19.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.90 29.73 12.62
Other Income 12.19 6.04 6.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.08 35.77 18.94
Interest 1.63 1.04 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.45 34.73 16.58
Exceptional Items -- -73.59 --
P/L Before Tax 26.45 -38.86 16.58
Tax 2.99 9.67 8.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.47 -48.53 8.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.47 -48.53 8.15
Minority Interest -3.83 -1.58 -1.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.63 -50.11 6.24
Equity Share Capital 10.37 10.37 10.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 -4.83 0.61
Diluted EPS 1.87 -4.74 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 -4.83 0.61
Diluted EPS 1.87 -4.74 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 09:36 am
