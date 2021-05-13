Bliss GVS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.05 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.05 crore in March 2021 up 10.22% from Rs. 119.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2021 down 28.64% from Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2021 down 28.45% from Rs. 32.44 crore in March 2020.

Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2020.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 128.10 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 35.06% over the last 12 months.