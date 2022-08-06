 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bliss GVS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.66 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.66 crore in June 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 168.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.72 crore in June 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 24.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 42.41 crore in June 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 79.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.99% returns over the last 6 months and -32.90% over the last 12 months.

Bliss GVS Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.66 167.06 168.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.66 167.06 168.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.58 89.26 83.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.87 4.41 13.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.72 -6.65 -10.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.55 20.19 17.74
Depreciation 4.55 4.27 4.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.08 39.69 29.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.30 15.90 30.27
Other Income 7.01 12.19 7.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.31 28.08 38.08
Interest 2.11 1.63 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.20 26.45 36.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.20 26.45 36.69
Tax 11.72 2.99 10.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.48 23.47 26.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.48 23.47 26.13
Minority Interest -1.76 -3.83 -1.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.72 19.63 24.25
Equity Share Capital 10.38 10.37 10.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.90 2.35
Diluted EPS 2.44 1.87 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.90 2.35
Diluted EPS 2.44 1.87 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
