Bliss GVS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.15 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.15 crore in June 2021 up 29.79% from Rs. 129.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.25 crore in June 2021 up 49.79% from Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.41 crore in June 2021 up 59.92% from Rs. 26.52 crore in June 2020.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2020.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 126.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -32.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.50% over the last 12 months.