Bleeding tech stocks, Fed fears, and other factors behind 1.2% slump in markets

Apr 17, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Equity markets logged in over 1.2 percent decline on April 17, the steepest in five weeks, led primarily by a slump in information technology firms, which was triggered by Infosys' guidance that fuelled concern over tech spending.

Both the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty lost 1.2 percent each. The Sensex fell 728 points to 59,702 points, while the Nifty erased 182 points to 17,645 points around 11.20am on Monday.

Many brokerages have downgraded Infosys after its fourth quarter results disappointed the Street, and cut its target price. JP Morgan has lowered the stock to 'underweight' and cut its target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,500 a share. CLSA cut its target price to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,800, Citi kept its target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,675 a share, Nomura Research target price was at Rs 1,290 from Rs 1,660, while Bofa cut its target price to Rs 1,390.

"We believe FY24 will be a year of revenue growth disappointment. Increasing macroeconomic headwinds are likely to create challenges in terms of growth, as enterprises delay their decision-making and prioritise cost optimisation projects with upfront benefits, over transformation projects with back-ended returns," Nomura Research said in a recent report.