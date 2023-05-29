BLB Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.12 crore, down 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.12 crore in March 2023 down 18.8% from Rs. 94.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 up 81.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2023 up 161.9% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

BLB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

BLB shares closed at 19.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -6.17% over the last 12 months.