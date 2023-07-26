English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BLB Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore, up 102.2% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLB are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore in June 2023 up 102.2% from Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2023 up 93.16% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2023 up 81.87% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

    BLB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

    BLB shares closed at 18.95 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.47% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.

    BLB
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4577.1219.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4577.1219.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.0476.8021.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.56-2.51-4.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.330.28
    Depreciation0.050.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.340.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.312.101.79
    Other Income-0.050.04-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.262.141.75
    Interest0.340.190.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.921.951.48
    Exceptional Items--0.76--
    P/L Before Tax2.922.711.48
    Tax0.660.440.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.262.271.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.262.271.17
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.430.22
    Diluted EPS0.430.430.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.430.22
    Diluted EPS0.430.430.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BLB #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!