BLB Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore, up 102.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore in June 2023 up 102.2% from Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2023 up 93.16% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2023 up 81.87% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

BLB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

BLB shares closed at 18.95 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.47% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.