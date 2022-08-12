BLB Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore, down 54.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore in June 2022 down 54.47% from Rs. 42.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022 down 45.18% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2021.

BLB EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.

BLB shares closed at 22.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 101.32% over the last 12 months.