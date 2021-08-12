BLB Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore, down 75.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore in June 2021 down 75.75% from Rs. 176.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021 up 1550% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2021 up 97.62% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2020.

BLB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

BLB shares closed at 10.80 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.17% returns over the last 6 months and 151.16% over the last 12 months.