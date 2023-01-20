BLB Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.08 crore, down 30.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.08 crore in December 2022 down 30.98% from Rs. 117.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 79.93% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 68.79% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021.

BLB EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

BLB shares closed at 30.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.97% returns over the last 6 months and 23.79% over the last 12 months.