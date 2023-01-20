English
    BLB Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.08 crore, down 30.98% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLB are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.08 crore in December 2022 down 30.98% from Rs. 117.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 79.93% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 68.79% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021.

    BLB EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

    BLB shares closed at 30.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.97% returns over the last 6 months and 23.79% over the last 12 months.

    BLB
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0841.08117.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0841.08117.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.9440.67114.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-3.09-2.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.280.30
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.250.340.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.302.823.98
    Other Income--0.070.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.302.894.32
    Interest0.190.210.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.112.684.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.112.684.02
    Tax0.520.661.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.592.022.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.592.022.94
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.380.56
    Diluted EPS0.110.380.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.380.56
    Diluted EPS0.110.380.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
