BLB Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore, up 14.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore in December 2021 up 14.68% from Rs. 102.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021 up 739.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021 up 176.1% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

BLB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

BLB shares closed at 25.80 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.93% returns over the last 6 months and 373.39% over the last 12 months.