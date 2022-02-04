MARKET NEWS

    BLB Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore, up 14.68% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLB are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore in December 2021 up 14.68% from Rs. 102.44 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021 up 739.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021 up 176.1% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

    BLB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

    BLB shares closed at 25.80 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.93% returns over the last 6 months and 373.39% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.4899.42102.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.4899.42102.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.6796.13103.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.28-1.73-2.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.460.31
    Depreciation0.070.060.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.740.560.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.983.941.45
    Other Income0.340.080.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.324.021.51
    Interest0.300.200.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.023.821.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.023.821.25
    Tax1.080.901.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.942.92-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.942.92-0.46
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.55-0.09
    Diluted EPS0.560.55-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.55-0.09
    Diluted EPS0.560.55-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BLB #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 05:11 pm
