Black Rose Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.00 crore, up 53.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.00 crore in September 2021 up 53.22% from Rs. 66.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2021 up 51.05% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2021 up 42.29% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2020.

Black Rose Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in September 2020.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 197.60 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 65.77% over the last 12 months.