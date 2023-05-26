Black Rose Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.50 crore, down 10.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.50 crore in March 2023 down 10.81% from Rs. 86.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 67.98% from Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2023 down 52.81% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2022.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 138.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and -23.14% over the last 12 months.