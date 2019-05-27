Black Rose Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore in March 2019 up 7.79% from Rs. 51.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2019 up 25.98% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2019 up 3.22% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2018.

Black Rose Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2018.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 45.10 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.49% over the last 12 months.