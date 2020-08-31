Black Rose Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in June 2020 down 52.29% from Rs. 55.11 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2020 down 54.9% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020 down 56.48% from Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2019.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2019.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 134.55 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 129.80% over the last 12 months.