Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Black Rose Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Black Rose Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in June 2020 down 52.29% from Rs. 55.11 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2020 down 54.9% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020 down 56.48% from Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2019.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2019.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 134.55 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 129.80% over the last 12 months.

Black Rose Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations26.2966.2455.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.2966.2455.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.2315.329.63
Purchase of Traded Goods11.2543.3122.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.79-6.278.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.271.081.16
Depreciation0.660.740.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.925.703.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.186.378.45
Other Income0.120.090.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.306.468.57
Interest0.410.620.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.895.837.91
Exceptional Items-----1.24
P/L Before Tax2.895.836.67
Tax0.831.652.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.064.194.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.064.194.57
Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.400.820.90
Diluted EPS0.400.820.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.400.820.90
Diluted EPS0.400.820.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Black Rose Ind #Black Rose Industries #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results

