Black Rose Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.30 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.30 crore in December 2022 down 14.19% from Rs. 92.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 97.25% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 87.45% from Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2021.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 154.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.29% returns over the last 6 months and -24.81% over the last 12 months.