English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Black Rose Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.30 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Black Rose Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.30 crore in December 2022 down 14.19% from Rs. 92.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 97.25% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 87.45% from Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2021.

    Black Rose Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.3055.2892.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.3055.2892.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.799.5421.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.4727.3855.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.878.54-5.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.721.921.98
    Depreciation0.780.790.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.075.196.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.611.9212.31
    Other Income0.290.260.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.902.1812.72
    Interest0.510.630.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.391.5512.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.391.5512.52
    Tax0.130.453.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.251.109.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.251.109.24
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.221.81
    Diluted EPS0.050.221.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.221.81
    Diluted EPS0.050.221.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited