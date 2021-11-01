MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Black Rose Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.05 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

November 01, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Black Rose Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.05 crore in September 2021 up 11.37% from Rs. 113.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2021 up 48.15% from Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.20 crore in September 2021 up 39.83% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2020.

Black Rose Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2020.

Close

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 197.60 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 65.77% over the last 12 months.

Black Rose Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations126.0599.12113.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations126.0599.12113.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.2914.7711.21
Purchase of Traded Goods83.4262.4085.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.424.281.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.641.591.49
Depreciation0.650.650.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.195.174.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4410.278.56
Other Income0.110.100.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5510.368.76
Interest0.270.280.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2810.088.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.2810.088.33
Tax3.062.602.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.227.486.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.227.486.22
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.227.486.22
Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.811.471.22
Diluted EPS1.811.471.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.811.471.22
Diluted EPS1.811.471.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Black Rose Ind #Black Rose Industries #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.