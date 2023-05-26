English
    Black Rose Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Black Rose Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore in March 2023 down 17.35% from Rs. 134.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 68.33% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2023 down 55.36% from Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2022.

    Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

    Black Rose Ind shares closed at 138.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and -23.14% over the last 12 months.

    Black Rose Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.1797.50134.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.1797.50134.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2412.7917.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.0266.4794.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.625.875.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.292.761.91
    Depreciation0.790.780.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.218.436.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.240.407.46
    Other Income0.790.520.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.040.927.93
    Interest0.480.510.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.560.417.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.560.417.79
    Tax0.750.142.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.810.275.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.810.275.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.810.275.73
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.051.12
    Diluted EPS0.360.051.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.051.12
    Diluted EPS0.360.051.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm