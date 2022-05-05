Black Rose Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.50 crore, up 27.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.50 crore in March 2022 up 27.44% from Rs. 105.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 37.55% from Rs. 9.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 12.83 crore in March 2021.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2021.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 195.90 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 10.96% over the last 12 months.