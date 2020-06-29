Black Rose Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 98.05 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.05 crore in March 2020 up 12.82% from Rs. 86.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2020 down 6.71% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2020 down 4.17% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2019.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2019.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 140.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 38.21% returns over the last 6 months and 132.37% over the last 12 months.