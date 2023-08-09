Black Rose Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.62 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.62 crore in June 2023 down 26.9% from Rs. 119.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 down 5.34% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2023 down 4.78% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 140.80 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.36% over the last 12 months.