English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Black Rose Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.62 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Black Rose Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.62 crore in June 2023 down 26.9% from Rs. 119.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 down 5.34% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2023 down 4.78% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

    Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

    Black Rose Ind shares closed at 140.80 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.36% over the last 12 months.

    Black Rose Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.62111.17119.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.62111.17119.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.3014.2420.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.0187.0298.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.36-2.62-13.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.012.291.86
    Depreciation0.760.790.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.317.215.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.872.245.74
    Other Income0.740.790.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.613.046.01
    Interest0.190.480.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.422.565.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.422.565.79
    Tax1.370.751.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.051.814.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.051.814.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.051.814.28
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.360.84
    Diluted EPS0.790.360.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.360.84
    Diluted EPS0.790.360.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Black Rose Ind #Black Rose Industries #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!