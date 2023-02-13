Black Rose Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore, down 23.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore in December 2022 down 23.96% from Rs. 128.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 87.6% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2021.