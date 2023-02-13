English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Black Rose Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore, down 23.96% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Black Rose Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore in December 2022 down 23.96% from Rs. 128.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 87.6% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2021.

    Black Rose Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.50101.94128.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.50101.94128.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.799.5421.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods66.4773.2190.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.878.54-5.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.761.962.03
    Depreciation0.780.790.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.435.516.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.402.3912.63
    Other Income0.520.430.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.922.8213.04
    Interest0.510.630.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.412.1912.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.412.1912.85
    Tax0.140.643.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.271.559.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.271.559.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.271.559.47
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.301.86
    Diluted EPS0.050.301.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.301.86
    Diluted EPS0.050.301.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited