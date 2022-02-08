Black Rose Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.21 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.21 crore in December 2021 up 6.88% from Rs. 119.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2021 down 4.86% from Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2021 down 4.13% from Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2020.

Black Rose Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2020.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 206.45 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.95% returns over the last 6 months and 52.64% over the last 12 months.