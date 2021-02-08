Black Rose Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.96 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.96 crore in December 2020 up 27.12% from Rs. 94.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2020 up 92.04% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2020 up 70.64% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2019.

Black Rose Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2019.

Black Rose Ind shares closed at 137.45 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.