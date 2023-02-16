 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BLACK BOX Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore in December 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 78.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 1653.73% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 up 213.88% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.

BLACK BOX
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.77 78.97 78.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.77 78.97 78.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.97 38.47 26.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.24 -6.54 6.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.98 11.24 8.95
Depreciation 1.62 1.74 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.51 33.91 34.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.93 0.15 1.42
Other Income 0.79 0.43 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.72 0.58 2.70
Interest 1.52 1.94 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.20 -1.36 1.06
Exceptional Items 0.21 -- -1.73
P/L Before Tax 10.41 -1.36 -0.67
Tax -- 0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.41 -1.40 -0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.41 -1.40 -0.67
Equity Share Capital 33.58 33.58 32.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 -0.08 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.62 -0.08 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 -0.08 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.62 -0.08 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited