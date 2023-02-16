BLACK BOX Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore in December 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 78.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 1653.73% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 up 213.88% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.