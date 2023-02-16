English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BLACK BOX Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore in December 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 78.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 1653.73% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 up 213.88% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.

    BLACK BOX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

    BLACK BOX shares closed at 114.60 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.89% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.

    BLACK BOX
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.7778.9778.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.7778.9778.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.9738.4726.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.24-6.546.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9811.248.95
    Depreciation1.621.741.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.5133.9134.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.930.151.42
    Other Income0.790.431.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.720.582.70
    Interest1.521.941.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.20-1.361.06
    Exceptional Items0.21---1.73
    P/L Before Tax10.41-1.36-0.67
    Tax--0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.41-1.40-0.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.41-1.40-0.67
    Equity Share Capital33.5833.5832.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-0.08-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.62-0.08-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-0.08-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.62-0.08-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #black box #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm