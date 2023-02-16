BLACK BOX Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.77 crore in December 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 78.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 1653.73% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 up 213.88% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.

BLACK BOX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 114.60 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.89% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.