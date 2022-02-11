BLACK BOX Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.86 crore, up 28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.86 crore in December 2021 up 28% from Rs. 61.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 368% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021 down 19.66% from Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2020.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 825.75 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.29% over the last 12 months.