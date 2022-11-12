 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BLACK BOX Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1,345.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.60 crore in September 2022 down 315.3% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in September 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 55.56 crore in September 2021.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 150.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.

BLACK BOX
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,562.24 1,371.69 1,345.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,562.24 1,371.69 1,345.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.93 1.11 -0.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 630.76 469.23 470.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -99.85 -44.32 -35.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 644.66 629.05 531.88
Depreciation 31.19 25.79 24.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 338.77 263.02 324.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.78 27.81 30.52
Other Income 0.86 19.59 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.64 47.40 30.89
Interest 24.81 24.70 16.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.17 22.70 14.43
Exceptional Items -14.93 -4.80 -3.04
P/L Before Tax -23.10 17.90 11.39
Tax -0.50 2.49 0.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.60 15.42 10.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.60 15.42 10.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.60 15.42 10.50
Equity Share Capital 33.58 33.55 32.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 0.93 3.23
Diluted EPS -1.36 0.93 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 0.93 3.23
Diluted EPS -1.36 0.93 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 12, 2022
