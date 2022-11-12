BLACK BOX Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1,345.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.60 crore in September 2022 down 315.3% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in September 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 55.56 crore in September 2021.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 150.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.