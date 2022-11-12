BLACK BOX Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1,345.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.60 crore in September 2022 down 315.3% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in September 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 55.56 crore in September 2021.
BLACK BOX shares closed at 150.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.
|BLACK BOX
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,562.24
|1,371.69
|1,345.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,562.24
|1,371.69
|1,345.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.93
|1.11
|-0.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|630.76
|469.23
|470.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-99.85
|-44.32
|-35.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|644.66
|629.05
|531.88
|Depreciation
|31.19
|25.79
|24.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|338.77
|263.02
|324.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.78
|27.81
|30.52
|Other Income
|0.86
|19.59
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.64
|47.40
|30.89
|Interest
|24.81
|24.70
|16.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.17
|22.70
|14.43
|Exceptional Items
|-14.93
|-4.80
|-3.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.10
|17.90
|11.39
|Tax
|-0.50
|2.49
|0.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.60
|15.42
|10.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.60
|15.42
|10.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.60
|15.42
|10.50
|Equity Share Capital
|33.58
|33.55
|32.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|0.93
|3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.93
|3.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|0.93
|3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.93
|3.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited