    BLACK BOX Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,562.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1,345.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.60 crore in September 2022 down 315.3% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in September 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 55.56 crore in September 2021.

    BLACK BOX shares closed at 150.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,562.241,371.691,345.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,562.241,371.691,345.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.931.11-0.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods630.76469.23470.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-99.85-44.32-35.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost644.66629.05531.88
    Depreciation31.1925.7924.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses338.77263.02324.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7827.8130.52
    Other Income0.8619.590.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6447.4030.89
    Interest24.8124.7016.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.1722.7014.43
    Exceptional Items-14.93-4.80-3.04
    P/L Before Tax-23.1017.9011.39
    Tax-0.502.490.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.6015.4210.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.6015.4210.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.6015.4210.50
    Equity Share Capital33.5833.5532.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.360.933.23
    Diluted EPS-1.360.933.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.360.933.23
    Diluted EPS-1.360.933.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

