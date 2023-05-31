BLACK BOX Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,681.92 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,681.92 crore in March 2023 up 16.62% from Rs. 1,442.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.10 crore in March 2023 up 46.95% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.04 crore in March 2023 up 22.9% from Rs. 78.96 crore in March 2022.

BLACK BOX EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.81 in March 2022.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 145.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -13.11% over the last 12 months.