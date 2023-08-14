BLACK BOX Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,571.41 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,571.41 crore in June 2023 up 14.56% from Rs. 1,371.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2023 up 55.3% from Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.60 crore in June 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2022.

BLACK BOX EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 221.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.32% returns over the last 6 months and 70.63% over the last 12 months.