    BLACK BOX Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,571.41 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,571.41 crore in June 2023 up 14.56% from Rs. 1,371.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2023 up 55.3% from Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.60 crore in June 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2022.

    BLACK BOX EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

    BLACK BOX shares closed at 221.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.32% returns over the last 6 months and 70.63% over the last 12 months.

    BLACK BOX
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,571.411,681.921,371.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,571.411,681.921,371.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.641.121.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods463.33512.39469.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.7046.39-44.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost601.57693.60629.05
    Depreciation27.7230.5925.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses388.34331.46263.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.1166.3727.81
    Other Income0.770.0819.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.8866.4547.40
    Interest33.4234.2824.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.4632.1722.70
    Exceptional Items-7.06-12.72-4.80
    P/L Before Tax24.4019.4517.90
    Tax0.46-3.652.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.9423.1015.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.9423.1015.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.9423.1015.42
    Equity Share Capital33.5833.5833.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.380.93
    Diluted EPS1.421.380.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.380.93
    Diluted EPS1.421.380.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

