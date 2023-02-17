BLACK BOX Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,671.71 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,671.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 1,387.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.43% from Rs. 70.19 crore in December 2021.