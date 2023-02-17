 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BLACK BOX Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,671.71 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,671.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 1,387.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.43% from Rs. 70.19 crore in December 2021.

BLACK BOX
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,671.71 1,562.24 1,387.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,671.71 1,562.24 1,387.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.74 0.93 2.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 555.78 630.76 457.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.13 -99.85 -23.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 714.12 644.66 540.45
Depreciation 19.91 31.19 25.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 363.79 338.77 341.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.50 15.78 43.32
Other Income 1.10 0.86 1.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.60 16.64 45.15
Interest 27.49 24.81 17.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.11 -8.17 27.60
Exceptional Items -14.91 -14.93 -8.96
P/L Before Tax 15.20 -23.10 18.64
Tax 7.41 -0.50 3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.79 -22.60 15.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.79 -22.60 15.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.79 -22.60 15.38
Equity Share Capital 33.58 33.58 32.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 -1.36 7.46
Diluted EPS 0.46 -1.36 7.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 -1.36 7.46
Diluted EPS 0.46 -1.36 7.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited