BL Kashyap Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.04 crore, up 91.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.04 crore in September 2021 up 91.11% from Rs. 161.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2021 up 453.82% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.98 crore in September 2021 up 115.55% from Rs. 17.62 crore in September 2020.

BL Kashyap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 29.00 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.69% returns over the last 6 months and 437.04% over the last 12 months.