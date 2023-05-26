English
    BL Kashyap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore, down 15.38% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.38% from Rs. 319.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2023 down 30.44% from Rs. 24.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.07 crore in March 2023 up 350.12% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.

    BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

    BL Kashyap shares closed at 40.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 6 months and 80.09% over the last 12 months.

    BL Kashyap & Sons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.37248.20319.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.37248.20319.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.05126.67162.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.27-3.26-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.2443.0750.41
    Depreciation2.082.132.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----17.63
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----23.23
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.4759.1159.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2620.484.56
    Other Income11.733.172.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9923.666.61
    Interest12.8810.2214.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1113.44-7.72
    Exceptional Items----42.68
    P/L Before Tax24.1113.4434.96
    Tax6.923.6310.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.199.8124.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.199.8124.71
    Equity Share Capital22.5422.5422.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.441.10
    Diluted EPS0.760.441.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.441.10
    Diluted EPS0.760.441.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #BL Kashyap #BL Kashyap & Sons #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:37 pm