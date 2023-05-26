BL Kashyap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore, down 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.38% from Rs. 319.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2023 down 30.44% from Rs. 24.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.07 crore in March 2023 up 350.12% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.

BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 40.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 6 months and 80.09% over the last 12 months.