BL Kashyap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.52 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

Net Sales at Rs 319.52 crore in March 2022 up 11.05% from Rs. 287.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.71 crore in March 2022 up 751.46% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022 down 80.45% from Rs. 44.40 crore in March 2021.

BL Kashyap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 22.60 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 29.89% over the last 12 months.

BL Kashyap & Sons
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 319.52 274.12 287.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 319.52 274.12 287.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 162.82 148.37 155.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 9.08 -8.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.41 50.31 47.92
Depreciation 2.07 2.09 2.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 17.63 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 23.23 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.46 38.52 69.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.56 25.75 21.37
Other Income 2.04 3.08 20.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.61 28.83 42.18
Interest 14.33 11.21 14.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.72 17.62 27.59
Exceptional Items 42.68 -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.96 17.62 27.59
Tax 10.25 4.58 31.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.71 13.03 -3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.71 13.03 -3.79
Equity Share Capital 22.54 22.54 22.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 0.58 -0.17
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.58 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 0.58 -0.17
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.58 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 05:05 pm
