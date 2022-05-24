BL Kashyap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.52 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.52 crore in March 2022 up 11.05% from Rs. 287.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.71 crore in March 2022 up 751.46% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022 down 80.45% from Rs. 44.40 crore in March 2021.

BL Kashyap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 22.60 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 29.89% over the last 12 months.