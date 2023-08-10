English
    BL Kashyap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 248.34 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.34 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 283.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2023 down 19.52% from Rs. 14.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.22 crore in June 2023 down 15.23% from Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2022.

    BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    BL Kashyap shares closed at 43.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.06% returns over the last 6 months and 64.33% over the last 12 months.

    BL Kashyap & Sons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.34270.37283.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.34270.37283.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.57132.05123.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.603.27-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.4648.2445.43
    Depreciation2.192.082.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.7959.4782.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9225.2630.65
    Other Income4.1111.731.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0336.9932.44
    Interest10.8312.8811.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2024.1120.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2024.1120.51
    Tax4.256.925.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9517.1914.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9517.1914.85
    Equity Share Capital22.5422.5422.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.760.66
    Diluted EPS0.530.760.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.760.66
    Diluted EPS0.530.760.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BL Kashyap #BL Kashyap & Sons #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

