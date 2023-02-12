BL Kashyap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.20 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 274.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 30.92 crore in December 2021.