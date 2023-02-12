BL Kashyap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.20 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 274.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 30.92 crore in December 2021.

BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

Read More

BL Kashyap shares closed at 32.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.58% returns over the last 6 months and 16.61% over the last 12 months.