    BL Kashyap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.20 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 274.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 30.92 crore in December 2021.

    BL Kashyap & Sons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.20289.29274.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.20289.29274.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.67137.83148.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.26-7.119.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.0750.0750.31
    Depreciation2.132.112.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--15.68--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.1171.4038.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4819.3125.75
    Other Income3.177.783.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6627.0928.83
    Interest10.2211.5211.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4415.5717.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.4415.5717.62
    Tax3.635.404.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8110.1613.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8110.1613.03
    Equity Share Capital22.5422.5422.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.450.58
    Diluted EPS0.440.450.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.450.58
    Diluted EPS0.440.450.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
