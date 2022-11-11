 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BL Kashyap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.70 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.70 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 314.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2022 down 57.59% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.10 crore in September 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 35.92 crore in September 2021.

BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 27.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.09% over the last 12 months.

BL Kashyap & Sons
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.70 288.59 314.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.70 288.59 314.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.30 125.68 177.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.11 0.82 -18.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.78 46.15 45.55
Depreciation 2.54 2.51 2.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 17.26 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.77 84.00 73.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.16 29.42 32.51
Other Income 6.40 0.39 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.56 29.81 33.29
Interest 12.76 13.08 14.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.80 16.73 19.19
Exceptional Items -1.27 -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.53 16.73 19.19
Tax 4.79 5.00 5.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.74 11.73 13.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.74 11.73 13.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.74 11.73 13.53
Equity Share Capital 22.54 22.54 22.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.52 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.52 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.52 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.52 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am
