    BL Kashyap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.70 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 292.70 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 314.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2022 down 57.59% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.10 crore in September 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 35.92 crore in September 2021.

    BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

    Close

    BL Kashyap shares closed at 27.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.09% over the last 12 months.

    BL Kashyap & Sons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations292.70288.59314.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations292.70288.59314.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.30125.68177.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.110.82-18.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.7846.1545.55
    Depreciation2.542.512.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses17.26----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.7784.0073.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1629.4232.51
    Other Income6.400.390.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5629.8133.29
    Interest12.7613.0814.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.8016.7319.19
    Exceptional Items-1.27----
    P/L Before Tax10.5316.7319.19
    Tax4.795.005.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.7411.7313.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.7411.7313.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.7411.7313.53
    Equity Share Capital22.5422.5422.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.520.60
    Diluted EPS0.250.520.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.520.60
    Diluted EPS0.250.520.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BL Kashyap #BL Kashyap & Sons #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am