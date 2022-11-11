BL Kashyap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.70 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.70 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 314.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2022 down 57.59% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.10 crore in September 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 35.92 crore in September 2021.

BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 27.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.09% over the last 12 months.