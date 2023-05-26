BL Kashyap Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.92 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:
Net Sales at Rs 275.92 crore in March 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 324.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2023 down 273.53% from Rs. 18.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.43 crore in March 2023 up 573.78% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.
BL Kashyap shares closed at 40.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 6 months and 80.09% over the last 12 months.
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|275.92
|252.77
|324.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|275.92
|252.77
|324.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.54
|129.48
|164.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.27
|-3.26
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.90
|43.67
|50.94
|Depreciation
|2.29
|2.40
|2.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|21.28
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|23.23
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.05
|60.86
|59.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.88
|19.62
|2.30
|Other Income
|11.26
|1.85
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.14
|21.47
|2.55
|Interest
|13.46
|12.16
|16.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.68
|9.30
|-13.46
|Exceptional Items
|-41.34
|6.71
|42.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.66
|16.01
|29.22
|Tax
|9.27
|-20.58
|10.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.93
|36.59
|18.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.93
|36.59
|18.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-31.93
|36.59
|18.40
|Equity Share Capital
|22.54
|22.54
|22.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|1.62
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|1.62
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|1.62
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|1.62
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited