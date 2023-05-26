BL Kashyap Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.92 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.92 crore in March 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 324.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2023 down 273.53% from Rs. 18.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.43 crore in March 2023 up 573.78% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 40.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 6 months and 80.09% over the last 12 months.