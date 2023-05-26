English
    BL Kashyap Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.92 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 275.92 crore in March 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 324.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2023 down 273.53% from Rs. 18.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.43 crore in March 2023 up 573.78% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

    BL Kashyap shares closed at 40.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 6 months and 80.09% over the last 12 months.

    BL Kashyap & Sons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations275.92252.77324.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations275.92252.77324.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.54129.48164.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.27-3.26-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.9043.6750.94
    Depreciation2.292.402.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----21.28
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----23.23
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.0560.8659.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8819.622.30
    Other Income11.261.850.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1421.472.55
    Interest13.4612.1616.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.689.30-13.46
    Exceptional Items-41.346.7142.68
    P/L Before Tax-22.6616.0129.22
    Tax9.27-20.5810.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.9336.5918.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.9336.5918.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-31.9336.5918.40
    Equity Share Capital22.5422.5422.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.421.620.82
    Diluted EPS-1.421.620.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.421.620.82
    Diluted EPS-1.421.620.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm