BL Kashyap Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 229.83 crore, up 49.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:
Net Sales at Rs 229.83 crore in March 2020 up 49.46% from Rs. 153.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2020 down 75.51% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020 down 152.02% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2019.
BL Kashyap shares closed at 6.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|229.83
|191.66
|153.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|229.83
|191.66
|153.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.51
|87.99
|50.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.65
|0.27
|6.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.66
|39.18
|36.50
|Depreciation
|2.76
|2.87
|3.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|20.75
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.30
|48.22
|45.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.76
|13.12
|-9.34
|Other Income
|4.01
|3.30
|4.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.75
|16.41
|-5.26
|Interest
|17.17
|18.09
|15.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.92
|-1.67
|-21.19
|Exceptional Items
|-17.28
|--
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.19
|-1.67
|-21.24
|Tax
|-16.25
|2.56
|-6.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.94
|-4.23
|-14.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.94
|-4.23
|-14.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.94
|-4.23
|-14.78
|Equity Share Capital
|22.54
|22.54
|22.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|493.28
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.19
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.19
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.19
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.19
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm