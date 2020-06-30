BL Kashyap Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 229.83 crore, up 49.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.83 crore in March 2020 up 49.46% from Rs. 153.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2020 down 75.51% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020 down 152.02% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2019.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 6.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.