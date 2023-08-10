BL Kashyap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.73 crore, down 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.73 crore in June 2023 down 12.43% from Rs. 288.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2023 down 15.12% from Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.27 crore in June 2023 down 15.63% from Rs. 32.32 crore in June 2022.

BL Kashyap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 43.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.06% returns over the last 6 months and 64.33% over the last 12 months.